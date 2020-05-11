Broughty Ferry sewing class making much-needed gowns for GPs

A group of sewing fans in Dundee have been spending the coronavirus lockdown making some much-needed gowns for GPs to wear.

Members of Sandie’s Sewing Bee classes in Broughty Ferry have joined a national call to make gowns for GPs, and have been making the protective outfits from the safety of their own homes.

Sandie Jolly, who is co-ordinating the Dundee effort, said there has been a huge demand for the gowns, and said all the hobbyists immediately stepped up to the task.

She said: “For them to make all these things in bulk is a big ask. They still have families at home and kids to look after while they are making these gowns on kitchen tables and bedroom floors.

“I am so proud of them because we have managed to meet the demand in the area so far.”

Sandie said those from the classes who are not able to make the gowns are still managing to help out and support the effort.

She said: “Those who are not able to make the gowns are making laundry bags instead for the renal unit at Ninewells.

“And some of the girls who can’t sew because they are still working are still supporting the effort by collecting fabric and making sure everyone has what they need.”