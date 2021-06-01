An eminent scientist caught with indecent images of children at his Broughty Ferry home has been spared a jail term.

Dr Paul Andrews was caught with the vile material in 2019 after police raided the home he shared with his wife.

The creep was formerly employed at the University of Dundee as the director of operations at the National Phenotypic Screening Centre.

He had been involved in groundbreaking research in the hope of developing the world’s first male contraceptive pill, funded by a £900,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Andrews was ordered to perform unpaid work after previously pleading guilty to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“While this is a serious offence, I do consider in the circumstances that I am able to impose a community based disposal,” Sheriff Alison Michie said.

Search warrant

The court was told how a search warrant for Andrews’ home on Seafield Road was granted after receiving a tip-off about indecent images being downloaded at the address.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “Officers were afforded entry by the accused and he was advised for the reason.

“A search was conducted and an iPhone was recovered. The phone was examined and indecent images were found within.

“The accused was arrested and provided a ‘no comment’ interview.”

Seven category A images, the highest level of depravity, were found on the iPhone along with 34 category B images and 24 category C images.

First offender Andrews, 55, previously pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent images or pseudo images of children between November 8 and 11 2019 on Seafield Road, Broughty Ferry.

Career in ruins

Solicitor Mark Harrower said Andrews’ wife of 26 years left him and he lost his job as a result of the offence

He told the court: “He has lost his career as a research scientist at Dundee University. He did ground-breaking work in respect of the male contraceptive pill.

“His life was stressful but it’s no excuse for what he did. He has suffered a loss of self-esteem, friendships and feels a sense of deep regret for what this has done.”

Mr Harrower said Andrews had engaged with the Stop It Now organisation which aims to assist sexual offenders.

As an alternative to custody, Andrews was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work, placed on 18 months of supervision and made subject to a programme and conduct requirement.

This will restrict his access to the internet and how many devices he owns.

Andrews was also placed on the sex offender’s register for 18 months.