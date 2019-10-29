Broughty Ferry school’s Halloween disco cancelled 12 hours before it was due to start

Pupils at Grove Academy have been left gutted after the school’s Halloween disco was cancelled – just 12 hours before it was supposed to start.

The disco, which was supposed to kick off at 7pm on Tuesday, has been cancelled due to a “lack of interest”.

That’s despite over 60 pupils expressing an interest in tickets for the event and close to 40 buying briefs.

It was cancelled by Grove Academy staff this morning, with many students disappointed by the decision.

One senior pupil said: “The disco is supposed to be a way to welcome the first years into the school and it’s been cancelled.

“It’s a shame the S1s are missing out and I can’t believe the staff in the school are so unorganised that they didn’t give a date until a week before and then cancelled.”

Other pupils were upset that outfits and supplies they had bought for the party were going to go to waste.

Organisers of the event confirmed that all tickets will be refunded fully, however the pupils who purchased tickets will have to seek out a refund themselves.

Grove staff have told pupils that the Halloween disco could be replaced with another party later in the year, but so far no plans have been put in place.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The school took the decision to cancel the event after low ticket sales.”