Broughty Ferry RNLI open day disrupted as crew rescue teens from rocks

Visitors to Broughty Ferry RNLI’s open day got more than they bargained for when a crew was called out on a rescue operation.

Volunteers at the station in Fisher Street broke away from the event following reports of stranded teenagers.

The youngsters had been on Broughty Castle rock when the tide cut off their route back to land, prompting Sunday’s emergency response.

A crew took off on the inshore lifeboat from the RNLI station towards the castle shortly after 3pm.

The two teenagers were assisted off the rock and transferred to the safety of Broughty Harbour, where they were found to be uninjured.

The lifeboat returned to the station at around 3.15pm.

The call for assistance had been issued by the UK Coastguard, with a spokesman for the service adding: “We received a report of two youths cut off by the tide at Broughty Ferry.

“An inland lifeboat went out and was assisted by the Carnoustie Coastguard, as well as the Broughty Ferry beach lifeguards.”

A spokesman for the lifeboat station said: “We urge people to enjoy a day at the coast, but to stay safe.

“We recommend that before going to the beach or coastal areas, you check the tides.

“You can find out more information about tides in your area through tide tables, apps, weather news, or local websites.”

Crews at the station referenced the situation in a post on social media after the open day had drawn to a close.

They wrote: “Massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who came along to the open day today.

“It was a very busy day, with lots of people touring the ALB (all-weather lifeboat) and looking at Oor Lifesaver.

“The stalls and bouncy castle also very popular.

“We even had a shout thrown in for good measure.”

Elsewhere, both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were also called out to an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of a person in distress on the Tay Road Bridge.

Both the inshore boat and the Elizabeth of Glamis lifeboat were dispatched at 2.23am to attend the incident at the bridge.

The bridge was closed in both directions during the incident, which lasted until around 3am.

Lifeboat crews remained on the scene until this time, at which point the person was taken into custody by police.

Police Scotland said he was unharmed, and was taken to safety.