Broughty Ferry restaurant wins noise battle after Dundee council decision

Forgan’s Bar has won its long-running battle with a Broughty Ferry resident over noise complaints.

Licensing board chiefs heard that the firm G1, which owns the venue, had gone to “extreme” measures to cut down music sounds and dismissed the objection.

Dundee City Council officials visited the bar when a band was playing and noted the work carried out on the premises to tackle noise and insisted they were “pleased” with it.

And they added the booked band “was a three-piece band and not particularly loud”. Despite this, licensing board members agreed to monitor the situation.

Licensing convener Stewart Hunter said: “There’s not much more Forgan’s can do here.

“I’d say just keep maintaining it and assure us the levels are not a nuisance to the neighbours.”

Objector Pauline Marks lives near Forgan’s and protested about the noise levels.

This prompted G1 to install new windows in her home.

But she complained that she could still hear noise at weekends and tabled an objection to the board.

Forgan’s brought in sound engineers who have kept recordings on meters of internal and external sounds which the owners are happy to give to the licensing board.

Ms Marks was not at the meeting to hear the members’ decision. However, it was also revealed she had been away when council officials visited Forgan’s on the night a live band appeared.

Mr Hunter told G1’s Chris Elton – who appeared for the bar restaurant – he was “struggling” to see what more could be done.

He added: “My slight concern is that the objector wasn’t there which would have given her the opportunity to hear, or not to hear at night when the band is on.”

However, Councillor Georgia Cruickshank said: “I think this case has gone on long enough. We should proceed and if there are no further objection we should address it today.”

Councillor Hunter then remarked that the objector has “the option to come back to us” before members agreed no further action be taken on the matter.