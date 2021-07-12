Broughty Ferry residents shaken after young girl sexually assaulted

Shocked Broughty Ferry residents have been providing CCTV to help an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

A girl, thought to be under the age of 10, was attacked in the Castle Green area on Saturday evening.

People living in nearby King Street have provided CCTV to Police Scotland to help catch the culprit.

An area of the green, near the play park, was sealed off from around 8pm on Saturday and a police cordon remained in place until Sunday afternoon.

Officers remained in the area on Monday.

One man, who has lived in the area for over 40 years, said there were six police officers on the scene on Saturday night.

“It was a shock to see the police presence here at the weekend,” he said.

“We’ve had CID at the door, as well as uniformed officers,” he said.

“There were police vans and officers on foot in and around the green from 8pm onwards.

“CID have taken away around three hours of CCTV from around 6pm onwards from Saturday.

“At that time of night the park is generally quite busy with families and teenagers.”

Large cordon erected

Another female resident, who asked not to be named, said officers were stations at either side of the cordon.

“I would have said the cordon was roughly the size of a bowling green around where the public toilets are,” she said.

“People weren’t getting access to that section of the park and I don’t think the cordon was lifted until later on Sunday afternoon.

“The incident has been a massive surprise.”

A pensioner who has lived in the area for the last five years said the attack has shocked her.

She added: “We’ve heard the victim is quite young, there have been various ages mentioned but certainly under 10.

“Given the time of night the park is still quite busy but mostly by that time in the evening it would generally be teenagers.

“I certainly got a shock when I’d heard what happened.”

Police investigation

Police said their investigation continued on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report that a young girl was the victim of a sexual assault in the area of Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, during the evening of Saturday July 10.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Previous assault

It comes as police confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with another recent sexual assault in Broughty Ferry.

A teenage girl was attacked after being approached by two men on June 6.

But more than a month later nobody has been caught, with police confirming inquiries are ongoing.