Broughty Ferry residents mark 60th anniversary of Mona lifeboat sinking

Generations of Broughty Ferry residents came together yesterday to mark the 60th anniversary of the sinking of the Mona lifeboat.

The tragic vessel was launched to assist the North Carr Lightship in St Andrews Bay on December 8 1959 but capsized in treacherous weather conditions. All eight crewmen died in the shipwreck, including a father and son.

The current crew of Broughty Ferry RNLI joined family and friends of those who died and local residents at St James’ Church on Fort Street to pay their respects.

RNLI mechanic Scott Huggins, second coxswain Peter Hay and launch operations manager Simon Mortlock were among those to speak at the memorial.

The Rev Dr Robert Calvert, who conducted the service, believes the tragedy still resonates deeply with local people and offers lessons in how to deal with loss.

He said: “I think these services are very important for the local community and I hope we keep them going for as long as we can.”