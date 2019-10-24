Broughty Ferry rapist who preyed on young girl brought to justice after more than two decades

A rapist from Broughty Ferry has been jailed for four and a half years.

Michael Gray admitted sexually abusing a youngster in the 1990s before raping her on two separate occasions in 1992 and 1993.

The High Court at Livingston was told Gray, 64, of Gardyne Road, preyed on the girl in a property in Broughty Ferry.

His victim kept the abuse secret until 2017 when she reported Gray to the police.

Chris Fyffe, defending, said his client’s mobility problems were to blame for his failing to attend a court hearing on July 9, as a result of which he was arrested on warrant and remanded in custody on August 2.

Jailing Gray, judge Lady Scott said: “Sexual abuse of a child deserves prison.”

Gray, whose name has already been added to the sex offenders register, was sentenced to six months for child abuse, 45 months for rape and three months for failing to attend court.