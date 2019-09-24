Broughty Ferry pub says ‘cheers!’ at 150th birthday celebrations

One of Broughty Ferry’s most loved pubs is celebrating a milestone birthday with a range of events for its loyal customers.

The Royal Arch, on Brook Street, turns 150 this week and owner Jonathan Stewart has pulled out all the stops to ensure it’s one to remember.

Jonathan, who purchased the bar in 2000, said: “I couldn’t get the precise date in September 1869, but I knew it was later in the month.

“The bar was built around 1840 as a railway tavern with accommodation and stables. That’s where the bistro is now, the stables.

“It was called the Railway Tavern, then in 1869 it was renamed the Royal Arch Bar.

“For that reason, instead of having one day, I had the whole week. I wanted it to be different from the usual pub entertainment.”

© Supplied

The celebrations kicked off with a performance from a Gaelic choir last Thursday. And over the weekend a charity coffee morning for Maggie’s was held, followed by a live jazz duet and quiz.

There was also an artisan gin-tasting evening and events still to come include a craft keg and can tasting by 71 Brewing tonight and, tomorrow, the Dundee University traditional music society fiddlers will be performing.

Jonathan added: “I just thought all the events fitted quite nicely.”

There are various stories about where the name of the Royal Arch came from, with one such tale claiming it was after the Royal Arch Masonic Lodge which sat opposite the building. Others believe it was named to celebrate the coming of Queen Victoria and the building of the Royal Arch monument.

Jonathan says he has loved being the owner of the pub.

He said: “We have a lovely cross-section of visitors from the UK and beyond. We have shoppers, we have railway travellers, locals and other Dundonians who visit us, especially in the nicer weather. It’s an impressive south-facing building with a lot of charm and I liked the High Street location.

“I had been a customer here and had enjoyed the atmosphere before I bought it.”