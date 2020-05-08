Dundee pub owner hits out at ‘unfair’ grant system

A publican said he is having to dip into his own pockets and borrow money from his family to pay his staff because he is not eligible for a government grant.

Jeff Stewart, who owns and runs The Anchor in Broughty Ferry, has not been able to take advantage of the government’s £25,000 grant, an immediate lifeline to firms to help weather the coronavirus lockdown, because his pub has a rateable tax value of more than £51,000.

And, while he has applied for a hardship fund, unlike the smaller business grant there are no guarantees he will meet the criteria.

He is now urging the government to lift the cap to help bigger businesses get the help they need, as he says he still has a lot of monthly outgoings.

Jeff said: “The government has decided if your rateable value is over £51,000 you don’t receive anything which is not very fair.

“The bigger you are the more tax you pay and the more people you employ, but there is no help at all for us.

“I furloughed all my staff at once, and that costs £6,000 a week.

“We will get that money back, but that is still money being paid out from day one – over the last five weeks I have had to find £30,000 to pay my staff.

“We employ 36 people and I have had to pay them out of personal funds and had to borrow money from my family, when what we need is government funding.

“There are expenses all the time even though the doors are closed – there is still gas, electricity and all the leased equipment even though we are not generating anything.”

Jeff said last year The Anchor paid more than £300,000 in tax: “Now that we need help, we are getting nothing back.

“We have put our life and soul into the trade for 30 years and borrowed against our house to make things work, and now the rug has just been pulled away.

“The cap is unfair and we should be entitled to that grant – it would help alleviate a lot of worries and concerns people have about their business surviving the lockdown.”

Jeff has since applied for a hardship fund and is waiting to hear if his application has been successful.

The Scottish Government said it had so far invested £2.3 billion into helping businesses through the lockdown.

A spokesman said: “Ministers are listening to concerns from businesses as we continue to explore how best to help and we recognise that the hospitality sector has suffered huge impact.

“That is why our funding is intended to relieve the hardship of individuals and smaller firms that are ineligible for support from the UK Government or are not in receipt yet of the funds they need to survive.”