Broughty Ferry pub owner fears for his business after outdoor seating U-turn

A publican fears for the future of his Broughty Ferry bar after a u-turn decision on outdoor seating spaces hammered profits.

Publican Shaun Crowther, owner of the Gunners Bar in King Street since December 2017, regrets opening the pub up again last Monday, because of confusion over whether he had permission to extend street seating.

Shaun claims Dundee City Council informed him seating extensions could be made without having to consult the licencing board, but the statement was later retracted.

He said: “We were relieved that we were actually getting to open as we obviously had all of our staff on furlough.

“Once we were open we were led to believe we would be able to extend the street cafes without question to make it profitable but the licencing board back-tracked on that very rapidly.

“It was disappointing and essentially we were lulled into a false sense of security. Basically, because the rules were never hard and fast and nothing was published that was clear, it left the rules up for interpretation.

“Perhaps the correct thing to do was to stay closed until clear, hard and fast guidance was provided.”

Shaun has also announced the indoor pub will be back up and running from Wednesday, but reduced capacity will leave a shortfall against rising costs.

“Everyone needs to understand we have only got 25%, if that, of our previous capacity.

“With an increased staff cost of around 60% and a 75% reduction in capacity, my staff are all up to high doh not knowing if they will have jobs to come back to,” Shaun said.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that they do and that this business will be successful.”

He added: “It is absolutely worrying, nobody knows if it will be a profitable business going forward and I suspect that there will be casualties along the way. I just hope we are not one of them. We have all got a trial ahead.”

Yesterday Dundee City Council announced a hospitality task force had been established to streamline the process for businesses looking to expand seating areas.

The team, which covers licensing, planning, roads and transport, environmental health and building standards, aims to process requests as quickly as possible.

Councillor Alan Ross, city development convener said: “I would ask pubs, cafes and restaurants across the city to apply for outside seating to help attract custom while physical distancing remains in place.

“Given the unprecedented situation, we appreciate the need for outlets to act quickly.

“There are a number of challenges for these businesses and we are working hard to assist them with these issues.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman added: “Prior to the commencement of any new use of an outdoor space on a temporary basis, details of the proposal must be submitted to the Hospitality Task Force for review.

“We would encourage anyone who has any queries or concerns around the use of outdoor spaces and the permission process to get in touch with the Hospitality Task Force by contacting tourism@dundee.com.”