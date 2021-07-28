Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021
News / Dundee

Broughty Ferry pub flooded in ‘devastating’ overnight storm

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 28, 2021, 10:40 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 11:33 am
Ronnie Bissell surveys the damage in his cellar
Ronnie Bissell surveys the damage in his cellar

A Broughty Ferry landlord has been left counting the cost after his pub was  deluged during torrential rain overnight.

The cellars of the Occidental Bar on Queen Street are under two feet of water, with beer barrels and containers floating at the top.

Beer barrels float in the cellar of the Occidental.

Owner Ronnie Bissell is facing a massive clean up operation to drain the water, survey the damage and clean the pub before he can open again.

