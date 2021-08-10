Broughty Ferry pub boss Jeff Stewart spared prison over violent attack on ex-partner

A Broughty Ferry publican who choked his former partner and bombarded her with unwanted calls and messages has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jeff Stewart, who runs The Anchor on Gray Street, throttled the woman as she lay in bed and sent her a string of abusive messages between October and March.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Stewart, who has a previous conviction for domestic abuse, had been struggling to cope with the strains on his business of lockdown.