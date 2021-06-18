A Broughty Ferry pub boss who choked and repeatedly harassed his ex-partner has been given a chance to behave himself.

Jeff Stewart, who owns The Anchor on Gray Street, choked the woman as she lay in bed and bombarded her with abusive messages between October last year and March this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Stewart, who has a previous conviction for domestic abuse, had been struggling to cope with the strains on his business of lockdown.

A sheriff has now ordered him to be of good behaviour as social workers investigate his suitability for a domestic offender’s programme.

Stormy relationship

The court was told how the pair had been in a relationship since 2014 which was ended on Christmas Eve last year.

In October, the woman’s daughter overheard Stewart call her mother a “stuck up c***” when she said she did not want to wear some jewellery.

Prosecutor Emily Hood said: “The complainer went to the bedroom to sleep but heard the accused run along the corridor and rush into the bedroom.

“While she was in bed, the accused leaned over and put his hand around her neck and started to choke her.

“He let go after he realised what he was doing and released his grip.

“The woman’s daughter went into the room and saw the accused standing as if nothing had happened.”

The victim ended the relationship on Christmas Eve but accepted an invite in February from Stewart to have dinner.

However, Stewart tried to hug and kiss the woman but was rebuffed.

He continued to send her messages and became embroiled in a dispute about a car that had not been returned.

During one incident, Stewart seized the woman’s wrist and tried to take a watch from her.

Stewart sent abusive messages, as well as accusing her of of cheating on him.

A photo was also sent to her by Stewart of her opened Covid vaccination letter.

‘Successful businessman’

Stewart, of Dundee Road, previously pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct between October 1 last year and March 31 this year.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said Stewart had been seeking medical help following the incidents coming to light.

He said: “Mr Stewart is a successful businessman, he is highly regarded in the Broughty Ferry community and has been involved in charity work.

“This has been quite traumatic for him.

“He has recognised his difficulties and has immediately sought help.

“The relationship was up and down and the financial pressures Mr Stewart was experience were beyond what he has gone through before.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence until August for a supplementary social work to be prepared and ordered him to be of good behaviour.