Broughty Ferry pop-up ‘police officer’ Jeane vandalised beyond repair

A pop-up, cardboard police officer, aimed at slowing down speeding drivers, has been vandalised “beyond repair”.

Cardboard police officers armed with speed cameras have popped up across Dundee and further afield aimed at encouraging motorists to slow down.

The community-funded traffic calming measure at Broughty Ferry has become a target for vandals for the second time in a matter of months.

This time, however, “pop-up Jeane” was damaged so badly in her position on North Balmossie Street that she will have to be replaced.

But it is not yet known if Broughty Ferry Community Council, which raised the cash for the original, has funds available for another.

Fiona Lund, secretary of the community council, said the group were very disappointed Jeane had been targeted again.

She said: “We were greatly disappointed to hear that Jeane, the pop-up policewoman purchased last year by ourselves through the local action fund has yet again been vandalised.

“She was situated on North Balmossie Street just before it turns into Balgillo Road with the purpose of slowing traffic on that corner.

“This was one of the locations that had been highlighted by local residents as a potential site for Jeane.

“This time it looks like she is beyond repair and we are disappointed as there is no doubt that she was proving to be effective.”

Fiona said that the group would need to discuss at their next meeting in April whether they could afford to replace the cut out.

Councillor for the area, Craig Duncan, said the vandalism has been reported to police.

He said: “This wanton destruction does nothing to promote traffic safety as these pop ups are designed to cause approaching drivers to be mindful of speed and the whole idea is to deliberately move these figures to different sites from time to time so that drivers do not get blasé and realise these are not actual officers.

“All in all this is an assault on public safety and an unnecessary drain on public funds and I would hope that the police catch the culprits and that these are then made to foot the bill.”

The cardboard officer was originally damaged by vandals just two days after she was first put in place outside Orchar Park on Monifieth Road.

On that occasion the cut out was ripped in two but was able to be repaired.