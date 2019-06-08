Broughty Ferry playpark equipment hit by vandals once again

Vandals have targeted play equipment at a city park for the second time in just over a year.

A climbing frame at Sandy Park, in Broughty Ferry, has been rendered unusable by thugs who have torn the rope laddering from the supporting pole.

In April last year, the same climbing frame and other play equipment was damaged, with one piece set alight.

The site is privately owned, with contractors Greenbelt Energy responsible for its upkeep.

© Supplied

Councillor Craig Duncan, who spotted the damage on Monday, has previously raised the question of installing CCTV in the area to deter vandals.

He said: “I was in the vicinity on a different matter. I saw it and thought ‘here we go again’.

“If you look at the equipment it’s hard to see how it could have fallen off by normal use. One has to conclude it was probably vandalism. It is annoying.

“I reported it to Greenbelt and asked them to repair it. I also reported it to the police.

“It’s an expense to Greenbelt. I wouldn’t be against CCTV – I just question who would pay for it and who would monitor it.”

Officers in the Ferry have previously carried out more high visibility patrols in response to reports of vandalism and fire setting during the summer months.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Vandalism is unacceptable no matter what form it takes.

“It creates unnecessary expense for individuals and organisations. Where offences are reported to Tayside Division it will carry out appropriate inquiries and where offenders are identified they will be robustly dealt with.”

A spokesperson for Greenbelt said: “We responded in the first instance by raising the issue with our specialist play area contractor, Active Risk Management, requesting they attend as a matter of urgency to assess the damage.

“We should note this play area has previously been upgraded in conjunction with a community group – and yet, regrettably, it is still subject to regular vandalism and littering.”

Greenbelt have reported the matter to the police and have asked for Councillor Duncan’s assistance in setting up community police patrols.