Broughty Ferry pensioners face child assault and neglect charges

A pair of Broughty Ferry pensioners are facing allegations of historic child abuse dating back almost 45 years.

Dennis Campbell, 76, and 73-year-old Avril Campbell allegedly attacked and neglected children at multiple addresses in Dundee and Angus between 1976 and 1990.

It is alleged the pair attacked a child by seizing his hair and body, striking him on the head and body and striking his naked buttocks with a belt between April 1976 and February 1981 in Dundee and a village in Angus.

The Campbells, both of King Street, allegedly forced the child to wear female clothes, denied him food, forced him to drink water until he vomited, denied him shelter, forced him to eat soap and forced him to sleep on a stone floor.

Between April 1976 and September 1990, they allegedly assaulted a second child by kicking and striking her, throwing a bottle at her and striking her buttocks with a belt.

The same child was allegedly denied food, forced to eat soap and denied medical aid between 1978 and 1985.

Neither accused was present at Dundee Sheriff Court when the case, on indictment, called against them.

A further hearing was fixed for July.