It could be the end of the road for a former tennis pavilion in Broughty Ferry unless someone saves it soon.

The derelict pavilion on the Esplanade in Broughty Ferry was once the site of tennis courts and a putting green.

But it has fallen into disrepair, and in recent years has attracted drug users, rough sleepers and vandalism.

Local councillor Craig Duncan said: “I think the time has come for the very last chance to save the pavilion.

“I thought perhaps a local charity might come forward with a view to refurbishing it for their own use.

“If that doesn’t happen I reckon it’s the end of the road for the building.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

According to Mr Duncan, the pavilion is now in such a poor state of repair that the council no longer believes it can be rented out.

He believes that, unless someone comes forward in the very near future who is prepared to take the building on and find a use for it, the council has run out of options for its future use and it would possibly have to be demolished.

He said: “I have contacted the council and they have said that they believe it is now past the stage of them being able to rent it out to anyone.

“I have also been told that, while it was used for a while by the council’s environment department, they no longer have a use for it and have moved out.

“It is not being used for anything and is continuing to be a target for vandals.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Recently a wheelie bin beside it was set on fire and it is attracting drug users and rough sleepers and others who are clearly using it for anti-social purposes.”

Mr Duncan added: “I think the options for the future of the pavilion are running out.

“Possibly the last chance to save the pavilion would be if a charity would take it over and find a use for it.

“However, I’m not even optimistic about that because while a charity might be able to buy it for very little money, the cost of upgrading it and maintaining it would possibly cost too much.

“It is disappointing, but I think that is where we are now. So this is possibly a final chance for someone to come forward to save the pavilion.”

Mr Duncan said he remained in contact with the council’s city development department and was hoping to find a decision soon on the pavilion’s future.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are currently exploring the available options for the future of the building.”