Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook cancelled for first time in history

The Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook has been cancelled for the first time in its more than 130-year history.

The event, run annually by the Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, will no longer go ahead on January 1 2021 due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds flock to the city to participate in the event, which has grown in popularity in recent decades.

Posting on Facebook, the group said: “It is with regret that we must announce that the Dook on January 1 2021 has been cancelled. This is the first time in over 130 years that is has not taken place.

“However, with the uncertainty and restrictions surrounding the current Covid-19 situation we must put the safety of the participants, volunteers and wider public first.

“There will be many disappointed people no doubt, but hopefully we will be back, bigger and better, on 1 January 2022.

“Let’s hope that 2021, will be a better open water season than last year.”

The tradition dates back to 1891 and, until now, has yet to be cancelled, with the group even resorting to using pick axes to break the ice water in 1989.