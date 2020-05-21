Broughty Ferry ‘most under threat’ from coronavirus in Dundee

A new report has found Broughty Ferry residents are most under threat from the spread of coronavirus in Dundee.

Researchers from Glasgow-based Scotianomics has published an interactive map of Scotland showing which areas face the greatest risk of coronavirus transmission.

The Ferry was deemed to be the 18th Scottish council ward most at risk in the country.

The research, which was carried out in April, is based on factors such as population density, how many older people or those with underlying health conditions live in the area, and socioeconomic factors such as the average income of residents in the area.

It has been submitted to the Scottish Government’s advisory group on economic recovery.

Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp, founding director of Scotianomics, said: “The public and business reaction to coronavirus is highly-charged and often emotional.

“We believe this geographic breakdown can help the national response to provide clear analysis of existing data.

“What is evident is that, for a wide variety of reasons, the risks vary hugely in different communities across Scotland.

“In terms of both the economy and health and wellbeing, we believe it makes sense to ease the lockdown according to those regional differences in risk.

“Across the world other countries, including China, Italy and Germany, responded to the initial threat on a regionalised basis and are now lifting lockdown according to regional variations.

“Our research suggests this is the most likely way to prevent a second wave and to protect the economy.”

Ferry councillor Philip Scott said the findings should not come as “a great surprise”

He added: “As an urban area with a higher than average elderly population, Broughty Ferry fits the profile of somewhere that would be deemed most at risk.

“If you add in the other variables used by the report’s authors, such as higher GDP per capita and car ownership, then it’s not a surprise to see the ward at 18th on the list.

“As the report notes though, just because an area is deemed to be more at risk, it doesn’t necessarily mean we can expect to see more cases of Covid-19 as a result.

“The council has already contacted those individuals in The Ferry who are shielding from the virus, and there is a helpline available for other vulnerable persons seeking support.

“Ferry residents should not be unduly worried by this report.

“The best advice is to continue to follow government guidelines on handwashing and social distancing.”

Fellow ward councillor Craig Duncan added: “If anyone has any doubts or needs guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic, please get in touch with me, don’t be stuck for an answer.

“There is a lot of information out there, but people might not know how to access it but I can help point them in the right direction.

“Whether it is Covid-19 or anything else, I have my constituents’ wellbeing at heart.”

After The Ferry, Coldside was ranked as the 27th council ward in Scotland most at risk of coronavirus transmission.

The East End was ranked 50th, Maryfield 55th, Lochee 61st, Strathmartine 69th, the West End 79th and North East 98th out of 354 Scottish wards.