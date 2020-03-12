Broughty Ferry Men’s Shed to shut for month over coronavirus fears

The Broughty Ferry Men’s Shed is to close next week for almost a month, due to the coronavirus.

Posting on social media, the group said the shed, which was founded in October 2016, will close from March 16 until April 13 following an “indicated course of responsible action”.

The post said: “The safety and welfare of our members, their families and the public is our primary consideration.

“Subsequent action will depend upon whether the situation brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak is considered to be safe enough to recommence the Men’s Shed activity.”

Current projects will still be completed but the schedule for this is now unknown.

Members of the public commented on the planned closure saying that the shed will be missed during that time.