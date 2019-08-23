Broughty Ferry man to tackle Ben Nevis to help blind man walk the journey

Volunteer Brian Cunningham is to tackle Ben Nevis tomorrow to help a blind man walk the journey in a fundraiser.

The Broughty Ferry man will be part of a team of people, including soldiers, to aid Wayne Pugh, from Stoke, in his bid to make the trek without his guide dog.

Brian, a member of Dundee’s Guide Dogs for the Blind group, has been helping Wayne, 36, train for the challenge and revealed how a link with the 3 Scots regiment prompted several soldiers to offer their assistance too.

He said: “The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association is a very close-knit community and we welcomed Wayne to Dundee on one of his first trips out with his dog Vincent. We have contacts with The Black Watch and now some are helping us.

“Wayne wants to raise funds to buy a dog and this is an incredible challenge that he is going to undertake.

“Ben Nevis is quite something and is going to be a fantastic event. He hopes to get up and down by sunset and we think it may take between 10 and 12 hours to complete and could be about 30,000 steps.

“The aim is to raise £5,000 for a guide dog and we have a justgiving page plus there have been a lot of generous donations from people who have heard about Wayne’s challenge with Team Vince.”