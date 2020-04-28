Broughty Ferry man takes ‘incognito’ trip around local bars

A local man has used homegrown ‘SAS’ tactics to visit some of his favourite Ferry bars undetected.

Graham Burns, 57, donned woodland camouflage fatigues to blend in with his surroundings at former haunts – the Anchor, Eagle Coaching Inn and the Fort – while out on his daily exercise route.

The hilarious stunt went down rather well on Sunday, when he shared his excursion around the Ferry on social media.

In fact, maybe rather too well, as a dog nearly mistook his costume for a place to do a “call of nature”.

Graham said: “I’ve had a great reaction to the camouflage costume. The bar owners of the places I stood at have come back to me on it as well.

“By and large I think I went incognito to the pubs, it was obviously very much tongue-in-cheek but I’m glad people have been getting a laugh out of it.

“We also went past the police station and Gillies and got a few pictures taken, as did other members of the public from a safe distance.

“There was an incident at the Spar where a dog walker came by and the dog was getting closer, I think for a call of nature, and I had to break character just to say ‘don’t let the dog go there’.”

Graham has been donning a series of different costumes, including a Borat-style mankini, to keep those around Tayside entertained during lockdown.

Many have taken to social media to comment on Graham’s latest stunt, with one even jokingly suggesting he could be in the running to become the next Prime Minister.

Graham added: “We’ve done a few things online during lockdown, our dog Max has even been in costume keeping folk entertained.

“As I’ve said, we’ve had a great reaction from people and that was part of the reason for doing the walk-around in the Ferry.”

Despite entertaining the public in a series of different guises Graham hasn’t ruled out using more unique attire in the weeks ahead.

He added: “We’ll see what happens next.”