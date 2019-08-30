Broughty Ferry man takes fresh pop at Boris with 10ft sign reading ‘get to fcuk u lying Torie baskets. Indy 2 Freedom’

A businessman has taken a fresh shot at the Tory Government following its controversial decision to shut down parliament.

Graham Burns, from Broughty Ferry, turned heads last month after he daubed an anti-Boris Johnson message on a piece of wet wall and attached it to the side of his work van.

Now the Tip ’N’ Skip owner has taken it one step further and raised a 10ft sign near Drumgeith playing fields, with the slogan “get to fcuk u lying Torie baskets. Indy 2 Freedom”.

At the unveiling of his latest protest he said the sign would stay on private land near Drumgeith Road.

He said: “I have no allegiance to the SNP but that announcement on Wednesday was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I believe there are a lot of Dundonians feeling the same away at the moment.

“I’m only exercising my right to free speech and wouldn’t oppose anyone in favour of Brexit doing the same.”

He added: “I had no regrets about the Boris sign and I certainly have no regrets about the latest piece.”

A number of motorists honked their horns in support as they passed by the Drumgeith Road.

John McGurk, who also lives in the Ferry, was one motorist who stopped to take a photograph.

He added: “We honked the horn when we came past, the tone of it is exactly right. A lot of people in Dundee will support it, there are people disgusted by what’s happening.”

The Queen approved an order on Wednesday afternoon to prorogue parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.

Thousands of people protested against the plans to suspend Parliament, with rallies in London, Edinburgh and other cities within hours of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the decision.

An online petition calling for the government not to suspend parliament has gathered more than one million signatures.

The e-petition on Parliament’s website gained 100,000 signatures in just a few hours, the threshold for it to be debated by MPs.