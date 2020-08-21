Broughty Ferry man in court accused of trying to extort two women into sending intimate images

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to extort two women into sending him intimate images.

Matthew Watt, of Rowanbank Gardens, Broughty Ferry, allegedly targeted the women from his home address between September 2019 and April this year.

No plea was made on behalf of Watt who appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that between September 1 and November 7 last year, Watt intentionally caused the first woman to engage in sexual activity by coercing her into posing for sexually explicit images.

Watt allegedly threatened to disclose an intimate image of her to the woman’s father if she did not send him more images.

Prosecutors allege this was an attempt to extort further images from the woman.

On October 2, Watt allegedly threatened a second woman that unless she sent intimate images of herself, he would produce and share doctored images of her in an attempt to extort images from her.

The 20-year-old is also accused of repeatedly asking her to send intimate pictures, repeatedly asking her to expose herself, repeatedly offering her money in return and sending her sexually explicit images of a female, all without her consent, between October 2 and April 13 this year.

Watt’s case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Richard McFarlane who released him on bail.