Broughty Ferry man defends expletive-laden message to the prime minister scrawled on the side of his van

A businessman has defended an expletive-laden message to the prime minister on the side of his work van.

The message was etched on the side of Graham Burns’ Tip ‘N’ Skips vehicle.

Graham, from Broughty Ferry, said the 8ft by 3ft piece of wet wall daubed with “Boris Johnson p*** off ye p****” was photographed hundreds of times.

The 58-year-old said the sign was created after Mr Johnson was announced as the new prime minister of the UK.

He said: “It was probably in the van from Thursday of last week until this Monday.

“The whole situation was winding me up as the candidates were whittled down to the final two earlier in July.

“They all talk a good game but it’s just empty words.”

Graham used a tin of black paint to transform the wet wall before it travelled around the area.

He added: “The sign was on the driver’s side of the van for a few days until the van was full and I disposed of it.

“It wasn’t done as a tongue-in-cheek thing. I’m definitely against Boris running the country.

“If it had been Jeremy Hunt I think the words might have been stronger.”

Graham claimed he had been praised by a number of locals, including police officers.

He said: “There have been hundreds of people taking pictures. People have been tooting their horns and giving me the thumbs-up.

“I’ve had backing from the police who have driven past as well.”

Graham said he had “no regrets” about displaying the sign over the last few days.

He added: “There was an older man and woman who said the sign was ‘atrocious’.

“I certainly have no regrets about doing it and it is now taking pride of place on the wall of another business.”