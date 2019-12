A man has been accused of falsely claiming almost £30,000 in benefits.

Barry Lowe, of Stracathro Terrace, Broughty Ferry, denies making false claims for employment support allowance, housing benefit and council tax reduction between August 2015 and November 2017.

It is alleged that the 43-year-old failed to notify authorities of a change of circumstances and made false statements.

A trial was fixed for April, with an intermediate diet scheduled for March.