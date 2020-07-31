Broughty Ferry Lifeboats respond to reports of missing child and concern for kitesurfer

Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched earlier this afternoon due to reports of a missing five year old in St Andrews and concerns for a kitesurfer in Carnoustie.

The lifeboats launched shortly before 3.30pm after reports of a missing five year old at West Sands in St Andrews.

The child was located shortly before the lifeboat arrived at the scene.

While returning to the lifeboat station at Broughty Ferry the lifeboat crews were then alerted to concerns for a kitesurfer not far from Barry Buddon.

The kitsurfer was unharmed and was helped to Monifieth beach.