Broughty Ferry lifeboats were called out to Invergowrie Bay last night after a man was spotted in the water.

Two lifeboats and a helicopter were called to the scene after residents claimed that a person had been struggling in the water at around 10pm.

They returned back to Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station just after 12am, following reports from police that the man had been found on shore and taken away by an ambulance.