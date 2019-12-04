Broughty Ferry lifeboat team: Life-saving family includes policeman, plumber, paramedic and an undertaker

This Sunday, December 8, marks 60 years since the lifeboat Mona was launched from Broughty Ferry during severe weather and capsized, with the loss of all hands.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Evening Telegraph is running a week-long series of features looking at the work of the RNLI and the people who risk their lives to save others.

Today, chief reporter Lindsey Hamilton meets some of the crew members who regularly sacrifice their own daily routines to answer the call of duty and save lives.

Every time the Broughty Ferry lifeboats are called to an emergency, the mainly volunteer crew immediately races to the station on Fisher Street.

The crew’s only two paid members, coxswain Murray Brown and mechanic Scott Huggins, will more than likely already be there.

© DC Thomson

They and a shore-based crew will ensure that whichever boats are needed – the all-weather Elizabeth of Glamis and inshore vessel Oor Lifesaver – are launched as quickly as possible.

Murray said: “It takes every member of the team to get the boats launched and to monitor their progress during the shout.

“We get called out in all weathers at all times of the day and night and every time we go out we are leaving our jobs, our beds and our families behind.

“We are a team and a family and we are there for each other at all times.”

Rarely a week goes by when the lifeboat crew isn’t called upon. Some weeks are busier than others.

© DC Thomson

In June, crews were out on eight shouts in six days, including pulling a man out of the water, rescuing a woman who had become stranded in the Tay at Perth and searching the river for three hours one night after an emergency flare was set off.

Murray said: “As a crew, we rely on the support of our families and employers. When our pagers go off, particularly during the night, it’s not only the crew that gets woken up, but most of the household, along with disruption to morning routines like breakfast time and the school run.”

© DC Thomson

Every time the boats are launched, a team of shore-based crew lends its support to those on the water.

Broughty Ferry station covers an area from Carnoustie Bay to St Andrews, 100 miles out to sea and up the Tay to Perth.

It’s recognised as a treacherous stretch of water, with numerous sandbanks and an opening to the North Sea at Arbroath reckoned to be one of the trickiest in the UK.

Among the shore-based crew responsible for the boats while out on a shout is Simon Mortlock, 63.

One of the crew’s five launching authorities, Simon is first to hear of an emergency from the coastguard.

He said: “It’s the job of the launching crew to liaise with the coastguard, assess the situation, decide what boats need to be launched and contact the crew.

“Once the lifeboat is launched I will monitor them the entire time they are out on a shout.”

Simon is well qualified for the role. He served in the merchant navy for 15 years, then worked in the offshore industry.

Tele reporter Lindsey joins RNLI volunteers in rescue exercise on River Tay

Mother and son are united in bid to save lives as part of the Broughty Ferry lifeboat team

He was one of the first at the scene of the catastrophic explosion on board the Piper Alpha oil platform in July 1988 that killed 167 workers.

He said: “I was at sea all my working life. When I retired I decided it was time to give something back.”

Also shore-based is Colin Davidson. A full-time paramedic, Colin is the station’s press officer and another launching authority.

Colin said: “Our crew come from all walks of life.

“We have a plumber, an ambulance technician, an undertaker and a policeman among us.”