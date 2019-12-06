Broughty Ferry lifeboat team: ‘I didn’t appreciate the consequences but the next day my dad wasn’t there’

Penny Griffiths vividly remembers the day she saw her mum cry – because she never cried.

The date was December 8 1959. The day Broughty Ferry’s lifeboat Mona went down in a gale while out on a shout in the Firth of Tay, with the loss of all on board.

The Mona had gone to the aid of the North Carr lightship, which was adrift in St Andrews Bay, and was last seen clearing the Tay in treacherous weather at 4.45am.

The lightship was saved but the Mona was found capsized at Buddon Sands four hours later.

Her crew – coxswain Ronald Grant, George Smith, Alexander Gall, father and son John Grieve and John T Grieve, George Watson, James Ferrier and David Anderson – all drowned.

The men of the Mona, all volunteers, lived and died by their motto that day – you have to go out but you don’t have to come back.

James Ferrier was Penny’s uncle, her mother Lily’s brother. Penny, now 73, said: “I was 14 at the time and I don’t think I had ever seen my mum cry before that day.

“I was really affected and very upset. We were living in England where my mum had moved from her home in Broughty Ferry after the war.

“It was devastating news from home.”

On the same day, nine-year-old George Anderson was off school with tonsillitis and staying with his granny, Elizabeth Anderson, on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry. George’s father, David Anderson, was on board the Mona.

© Supplied

George said: “I clearly remember a commotion at my granny’s door and I remember that everyone was desperately trying to find my mum, Lexie, who was at work in the Ferry.

“Mum never even made it home before she was told about the tragedy and what had happened at sea.”

The bodies of seven of the crew were eventually recovered. Only the body of George Watson was never found.

In a poignant twist of fate, George Anderson recently found an old photograph of the crew, with the diminutive George Watson completely hidden by the figure of James Ferrier in the front of the picture.

George said: “I know beyond doubt that George Watson is in that picture behind Jim.

“My mum had the picture and she knew that George was behind Jim, even although it’s almost impossible to tell that he’s there.”

Penny said: “It was a very sad time. Mum immediately went back to Broughty Ferry and although she continued to live down south she kept in touch with her family there until she died.”

Following Lily’s death, Broughty Ferry’s RNLI crew kept a promise to her and took her ashes on the boat and scattered them at sea, where so many of her family perished.

Penny said: “I also want to come home to Broughty Ferry to be buried at sea.”

As for the young George, he lived with his mum and siblings in Broughty Ferry with the widows, children and families of the crew, and supported by the community.

George said: “My mum was left a widow to bring up three boys. It was obviously a very difficult time for everyone.

“Although I struggled at the time to fully appreciate the consequences of what happened, I knew that one day dad was there and the next day he wasn’t.”

George has been an active supporter of the RNLI ever since, holding concerts on the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the tragedy and raising more than £15,000 for the station in the process.

A memorial service is to be held in Broughty Ferry on Sunday, before wreaths are dropped at sea by the lifeboat and her crew.