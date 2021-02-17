The Broughty Ferry branch of the RNLI is appealing for help from new volunteers to ensure it can keep operating.

Despite Covid restrictions, the branch saw an increase in launches compared to 2019, which have included a range of call-outs from recovering a capsized dinghy to rescuing a stricken jet skier.

But, despite the bigger workload, local fundraising in the Ferry dropped by £50,000 in that time.

Now the lifeboat centre is looking for volunteers to help fundraising efforts and has also put out a call to potential backers for financial support.

Branch spokesman Colin Davidson said: “March to December saw an increase in Broughty Ferry RNLI launches from the previous year.

“The initial lockdown period was quite quieter but when it ended there was an influx of requests for assistance.

“This was likely down to people having their new found freedom and enjoying the coast again.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Ferry lifeboats have not missed a call-out and have been able to operate despite the obvious complications Covid-19 has brought.

That has included staff self-isolating and limited numbers allowed to work in the office.

However, despite the restrictions, Mr Davidson said that costs still have to be met to fuel the lifeboats, as well as keep up with station running costs and other overheads, including sending an all weather lifeboat, the Elizabeth of Glamis, to Poole for its major overhaul and service.

“The annual December street collection in Dundee city centre was not possible – every year since it started the general public of Tayside donated generously,” Mr Davidson said.

“Our annual beer festival in July, which was a great fundraiser was cancelled.

“Our pop-up shops, coffee mornings and a range of other events have all been put on hold and with the closure of bars and shops our table top collection tins have not been getting donations.”

A crowdfunding appeal on the RNLI Facebook page helped to raise cash and Gillies of Broughty Ferry sold RNLI Christmas cards in a bid to bring in further funds.

“We’re grateful for the support we have received and it will help us with the running of the station,” Mr Davidson added.

“But in 2019, £82,000 was raised by all our normal fundraising efforts, however 2020 saw donations drop significantly with money raised around £32,000.

“Currently there are less than 10 fundraisers booked in but we’re hopeful of seeing that increase to a minimum of 20 in preparation for when the lockdown is lifted and things start to return to normal.”

The fundraising committee is currently looking for a new chairman and secretary, with information available on the RNLI website.

Meanwhile, donations can be made at the RNLI Ferry Fundraisers Just Giving page.