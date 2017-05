A rescue operation is under way after a distress signal was raised when a boat got into difficulty off the Fife coast.

The 18ft motor boat is tangled in lobster ropes around one mile from St Andrews.

One on board the boat is suffering from sea sickness, a spokesman for the Broughty Ferry RNLI has said.

The rescue mission is still ongoing.

The spokesman added: “The Broughty Ferry All weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis launched at 2.08pm and currently on route.”