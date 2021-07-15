Broughty Ferry lifeboat saves stranded Monifieth teenagers calling for help

Four teenagers were rescued by the Broughty Ferry lifeboat on Thursday afternoon after being stranded on Monifieth beach.

The group became cut off by the tide on Monifieth beach in the late afternoon.

An inshore lifeboat, named Oor Lifesaver, was launched at 4:27pm to rescue a group of stranded young people.

‘Shouting for help’

The Aberdeen Coastguard requested the lifeboat launch after receiving reports of four stranded people in Monifieth.