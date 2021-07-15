News / Local / Angus Broughty Ferry lifeboat saves stranded Monifieth teenagers calling for help By Katy Scott July 15, 2021, 9:20 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 9:42 pm Broughty Ferry's inshore lifeboat. Four teenagers were rescued by the Broughty Ferry lifeboat on Thursday afternoon after being stranded on Monifieth beach. The group became cut off by the tide on Monifieth beach in the late afternoon. An inshore lifeboat, named Oor Lifesaver, was launched at 4:27pm to rescue a group of stranded young people. ‘Shouting for help’ The Aberdeen Coastguard requested the lifeboat launch after receiving reports of four stranded people in Monifieth. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe