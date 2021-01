The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat launched on Monday afternoon to assist a kayaker who had fallen out of their kayak in the River Tay.

The call came in at 1.30pm and the inshore lifeboat responded.

It is understood there were two kayakers in the Broughty Ferry area and one had fallen out of their kayak.

A spokesman for the Coastguard confirmed they were recovered and taken back to the boat house to warm up.