Emergency services called due to reports of child stranded near Perth

Emergency services were called to reports of child stranded near Perth on Friday afternoon.

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat scrambled to the scene shortly before 4pm but were asked to stand down on route.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene near Inchyra.

It is understood a child had attempted to swim from the north embankment to the south before getting stuck.

The youth was then left in the care of his parents and the Scottish Ambulance Service.