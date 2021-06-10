Broughty Ferry Lifeboat helps stricken yacht in Firth of Tay after engine trouble

The Broughty Ferry RNLI crew was called out to help a yacht that lost power today in the Firth of Tay.

The lifeboat was requested by the Coastguard to launch just after 1.30pm on Thursday.

The call was for a yacht that had lost all power and hydraulics around the fairways mark in the water, with five people on-board.

The fairway buoy is used in maritime pilotage to indicate the end of a channel; it usually implies that open, deep and safe water lies ahead.

The all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis launched at 1.50pm with seven crew members.

A spokesman said: “On arrival at the stricken vessel, the volunteer crew found all persons on board to be well. A tow line was secured to the yacht which was then towed to the safety of Tayport Harbour.

“The lifeboat crew then returned to station where the lifeboat was made ready for any further calls.

“The volunteers then returned to their normal lives.”