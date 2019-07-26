Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews respond to two separate incidents – including reports of five children in the water

Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry have been launched to deal with two separate incidents this afternoon.

Crews responded to a report from a Broughty Ferry beach lifeguard that a person had been spotted in the water.

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed that the call came in at 12.55pm.

He said: “The Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat was launched following reports of someone in trouble in the water.

“They have now been removed and are being checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

In a separate incident, lifeboat crews are currently responding to reports of five children in the water at Tentsmuir beach after receiving a call at 12.59pm.

It is understood the children have been removed from the water.