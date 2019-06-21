Broughty Ferry Lifeboat crews issue warning about open water swimming after three call-outs in 24 hours

RNLI Broughty Ferry has issued a reminder to the public to raise awareness of the dangers involved with open water swimming.

This comes on the back of the team’s lifeboat crews being called out twice in the space of 90 minutes on Thursday.

The lifeboat crew were also in action for a third time at 3am this morning over concern for a person on the banks of the Tay at Riverside Drive.

A statement on the Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Facebook page said: “The RNLI acknowledges the health aspects of open water swimming.

“However, they would also like to remind people that things can go wrong at anytime and offer the following advice: never swim alone.

“The safest way to swim in open water is with a club or between the red and yellow flags on a lifeguarded beach.

“Anyone swimming in open water should consider using a surface float which can be used as a rescue float in times of need.

“If possible, have a waterproof VHF radio attached to the float or attach a waterproof pouch with a mobile phone to get help.

“Wear a high visibility cap when entering the open water.

“Always swim parallel to the shore and not straight out. Cold water, waves and currents can tire you out quickly and make it harder to return to shore.

“Never swim under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs.

“If you see someone you believe to be in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”