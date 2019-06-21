Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew has busy week of life-saving work with eight shouts in six days

Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew has gone above and beyond this week with eight shouts in the past six days.

All of the launches have taken place since June 13 and involved several rescue operations.

The crew’s busy few days began with two shouts – one at 3am when they stood by while police dealt with a person who was vulnerable on the Tay Road Bridge. The second call that day came at 8pm when crews spent almost three hours trawling the Tay after an emergency flare was set off.

On that occasion nothing was found and the crew returned to base.

The following day, the crew was called into action to help police rescue a person who had gone into the water at City Quay.

​Coxswain Murray Brown said: “The inshore lifeboat assisted the person out of the water and administered casualty care before transferring to the all-weather boat where casualty care continued until both boats returned to station where we were met by ambulance service medics.

“The crew assisted in transferring the casualty into the ambulance and into the care of the ambulance service.”

The Broughty Ferry station’s life-saving missions continued on June 15, 18 and 19 during which time they helped rescue a woman stranded in the Tay in Perth, as well as being held on standby at the Tay Road Bridge and the railway bridge in Perth.

Murray added: “As a crew, we would like to thank our families and employers for the continued support we receive from them when the pagers go off, particularly during the night, as it’s not only the crew that get woken up, but most of the household, along with disruption to morning routines like breakfast time and the school run.”