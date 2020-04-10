Broughty Ferry Lifeboat crew give special thanks to NHS workers

Members of Broughty Ferry Lifeboat crew last night gave their own special thanks to NHS workers.

At 8pm, during the national clapping in honour of our NHS heroes, members of the crew took to the lifeboat and put on their search lights in recognition of the work our NHS staff are doing.

Coxswain Murray Brown said: “We wanted to give a unique RNLI thanks to NHS workers.

“We limited the number who could come on board the lifeboat but we lit up our search lights and shone our mobile phone torches.”

Murray said: “We obviously on numerous occasions work closely with ambulance staff and paramedics and we wanted to show our appreciation for the great work they are all doing.”

He added: “This is a very difficult time for us all and for them especially.

“We would ask that to help them as much as possible that people stick to Government guidelines and stay at home and stay safe to protect each other and to protect all the wonderful NHS staff.”