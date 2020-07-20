Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew called after sailing dinghy capsized in River Tay

Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteers were called out to a capsized sailing dinghy on the River Tay on Sunday.

The crew’s inshore D Class inshore lifeboat was launched just after 2.30pm, at the request of the Aberdeen Coastguard.

A sailing dinghy had capsized in the river, just off the Stannergate, with the crewman unable to recover it.

He sought safety on another dinghy nearby.

The volunteer lifeboat crew recovered the dinghy and towed it safely back to Dundee Sailing Club into the care of the Coastguard.

The lifeboat then returned to station where it was made ready for any further calls.