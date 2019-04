Broughty Ferry lifeboat was been called out to the Tay this morning after a dinghy capsized.

A Coastguard spokesman said the lifeboat was called out at 9.30am.

A spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.30am after reports of a capsized dinghy, but the person managed to ge themselves upright.

“The lifeboat was sent as a precaution in case the person was unable to get themselves to safety.”