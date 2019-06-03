Broughty Ferry lifeboat called after yacht drifts into Tay

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched at 6.45am today to go to the rescue of a vessel in the Tay.

A yacht had broken from its moorings at the Royal Tay Yacht Club and had drifted out into the river.

A spokesman from HM Coastguard said: “We received a call that the yacht was drifting out into the Tay having broken its moorings in the strong winds.

“Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew went to the yacht and secured it in situ to stop it causing a hazard on the river.”

He added that the owner had been alerted and was expected to retrieve the yacht and take it back to the club today.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry lifeboat said: “We were called to assist in making safe a yacht that had broken free of its moorings at the yacht club.

“The crew secured the yacht in the river.”

No one was on board the yacht at the time.