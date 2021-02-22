Broughty Ferry level crossing to get safety upgrade after Network Rail survey

A level crossing in Broughty Ferry will be given a safety upgrade after Network Rail spent months monitoring its usage.

A red to green light is to be put in place at Harecraig crossing, which has been used freely by pedestrians for decades.

The move comes after Britain’s railway operator conducted a survey for several months.

It has now decided usage is high enough that further health and safety measures are necessary.

Just under a year ago, it was mysteriously shut to the public with a sign stating the reasons were related to the spread of Covid-19.

The crossing is vital for many elderly residents, who would otherwise need to climb a steep hill to access the riverside walkway at Grassy Beach and shops in Broughty Ferry.

It is also used regularly by the Royal Tay Yacht Club to transfer boats to the shore.

‘Welcome solution’

Councillor Craig Duncan said at the time Network Rail needed to be more transparent about its future.

Mr Duncan welcomed the latest development.

He said: “This is a welcome solution which maintains pedestrian access and enhances safety at a popular and very, very long established crossing.

“Many view it as, in effect, a public right of way. This is a view I know is shared by council officers when I raised my concerns with them about the initial closure at the start of lockdown last year.

“Vehicular access will continue to rightly be restricted to certain people and not available on demand to the general public.”

Network Rail purchased land from the Royal Tay Yacht Club to allow it to progress the upgrade.

A safety attendant was recently put in place at the site but this will no longer be needed.

Only pedestrians will be able to use the lights to cross while the vehicle gate will still need operated by a Network Rail appointed supervisor.

The positions of the vehicle and pedestrian gates will be swapped, while telecoms will be rearranged.

A hardstanding area will also be built alongside upgrades to fencing and new and relevant signage.

Network Rail could not be reached for comment but a project manager confirmed the work will go ahead from February 27 to March 19.

A second phase will be completed later in the year.

The decision follows a survey to assess the activity level.