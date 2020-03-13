Broughty Ferry Health Centre closing for a week due to coronavirus

Broughty Ferry Health Centre has closed with immediate effect until next week after several patients reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement published this evening, NHS Tayside said the measure was being taken as a precaution, and stressed that the risk to other patients and workers at the centre was low.

The Brown Street centre will continue to take phone calls from patients, and will divert locals who need GP appointments to other surgeries or to telephone consultations.

It will reopen on Thursday at the earliest. In the meantime, those with prescriptions due are asked to phone the surgery directly to arrange collection from a local pharmacy.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Due to a number of positive cases of coronavirus linked to the practice, Broughty Ferry Health Centre has taken the decision to close to all patients from 5pm on Friday, 13 March.

“This temporary measure is expected to last until Thursday, 19 March.

“The practice has asked NHS Tayside to step in to support them to continue to deliver primary care services during this time and we will work together to manage the situation and limit inconvenience to patients.

“The risk to patients and healthcare workers is low.

“Patients should be reassured that they will still be able to see a GP, however this will be at a different GP practice. Telephone appointments with a GP will also still be available.

“Staff at the practice will continue to take calls between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday.”