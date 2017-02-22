Broughty Ferry gymnast Georgia chasing role with gym wear firm

A budding Scottish champion gymnast from Broughty Ferry is asking the Dundee public to help her become an ambassador for a national company.

Georgia Bain, 10, who is the Scottish level two tumbling champion, was given the opportunity to compete at the British Team gym competition at the Liverpool Echo arena last July with the Discovery Gymnastics Club.

The P6 Eastern Primary pupil now wants to follow up on this by winning a competition to become an ambassador for gymnastics clothing company Earl Gym Wear.

The support and equipment this would provide would be invaluable to Georgia’s development, according to her mother Kerry.

“Georgia trains with DGC2K in Paul Carson’s tumbling squad as well as Discovery Gymnastics Club,” she said.

“This would be a great opportunity for Georgia who hopefully has an exciting year ahead in tumble competitions.

“Obviously we are extremely proud of her. Competitive gymnastics at any level requires huge commitment from a young age. She would obviously love to win this.”

The competition is by public vote, with people being asked to select their favourite finalist on Facebook or Instagram. The winner will be announced on Friday.