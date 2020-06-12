Broughty Ferry group inundated with offers to fix vandalised defibrillator after online appeal

A Broughty Ferry charity has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public who have stepped up to help fix a vandalised defibrillator.

Vandals smashed plastic casing around the equipment on the wall of Castle Green Leisure Centre in the Ferry last week, which meant the device could no longer be accessed.

The defib had previously been installed by the Broughty Ferry Rotary Club.

The rotary club subsequently took to social media and asked for people to come forward if they could help repair the damage.

After it was uploaded to their Facebook page, the organisation was inundated with offers of help from local firms, including one from a well-known Dundee businessman.

Graham Haig, who is a member of the rotary club, said: “We had many offers of help from the public and we have taken up the offer from Gordon Deuchars who has an engineering and printing business in Dundee.

“He is very prominent and his companies can repair the door by replacing the outside polycarbonate shell and add the vinyl printed cover.”

Work is already underway to help repair the damage inflicted on the life-saving equipment and Graham admits he has been blown away by the generous offers from those in the local community.

Graham added: “The door was able to be removed on Sunday and taken to Gordon, who I have never even met, and I am waiting to hear back.

“He is friendly with a neighbour of someone who I have talked with often online as she is one of people running Broughty Ferry Facebook page.”

It is anticipated that the defibrillator should be back in use soon and the club posted a thank you message online to those living in the Ferry that helped out.

A spokesman added: “Amazing and very generous. Thank you Broughty Ferry, we’ll soon be up and running again.”