Broughty Ferry garage approved in face of residents’ objections

Residents opposing a new MOT garage have vowed to watch the business “like hawks” after it was approved by councillors.

West End Suzuki had applied to create a new service centre within the warehouse of Hi-Tech Acoustic Services Ltd on Panmure Street, Broughty Ferry.

Hi-Tech will continue to trade on the site.

Eleven locals had formally objected to the plans, citing concerns of added traffic and pollution in the area.

Despite this, city councillors unanimously approved the plans last night.

Resident John Mitchell, who has lived in the area for around 11 years, accused the firm of being inconsiderate by failing to properly consult neighbours and prematurely starting work.

He told councillors: “As a resident in the area I would always be supportive of new businesses coming into the area provided they are willing to work with local residents.

“But I feel this company is not willing to work (things) out by the fact they started building the MOT station before planning permission was granted. The level of business here is enough.”

James Ewart, director of West End Motor Group, apologised for the premature works – and vowed to be a good neighbour.

In response to Mr Mitchell’s deputation to elected members, he said: “That was our fault – but we were asked to stop and we stopped.

“We have no intention of being bad neighbours – we’ll just get on with our jobs.”

Planning committee convener Will Dawson could see “no reason” to turn the plans down, he told the council.

He said: “It is in line with the development plan and I am satisfied, looking at the history of the site, the increase in traffic will be negligible.”

The garage was approved on the condition it operates no later than 6pm during the week and 1pm on Saturdays.

Following the meeting Eric Birse, a local resident of 22 years, said: “I’ll be watching them like a hawk to make sure they’re doing everything by the book.”