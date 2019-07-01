Broughty Ferry Gala Week kicks off in spectacular style

Broughty Ferry Gala Week kicked off in spectacular style yesterday.

A gala fete at Castle Green launched this year’s festivities.

The fete featured everything from pipe bands to a children’s fancy dress competition.

Visitors could also inspect an array of luxury sports cars on display.

Gala Week runs until next Sunday and has proved a popular attraction for families across Dundee.

This year will see the return of its popular window competition as well as new events such as outdoor cinema screenings and a silent disco.

The window guessing competition was first run in 1932 and this year 77 shops in Broughty Ferry will be taking part.

Children have to look at each shop’s window display and find the one item that should not be there.

Today there will be pavement art and sand sculpture competitions as well as a beetle drive at St Stephen’s Church.