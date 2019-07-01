Monday, July 1st 2019 Show Links
Broughty Ferry Gala Week kicks off in spectacular style

by Reporter
July 1, 2019, 10:17 am Updated: July 1, 2019, 1:36 pm
© DC ThomsonWoodlands Dance Orchestra entertains the crowds.
© DC ThomsonCrowds relaxing watching and listening to the music.
© DC ThomsonNatalie Boyd, 33, from Douglas tries Hula Hoop Aerobics Fitness.
© DC ThomsonHula Hoop aerobics.
© DC ThomsonArthur Hayburn, 2, and Kruz Buchan, 8, in the fire engine.
© DC ThomsonMarlene Caird and Linda Milne couldnt resist climbing onto the tractor for a photograph.
© DC ThomsonDundee Mods had the mopeds out for the show.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonRuairi Shepherd, 6, and Callan Shepherd, 1, on the tractor at Broughty Ferry Gala.
© DC ThomsonLesley Simpson, Tammy Ferguson, Paw Patrol, Kieran Ferguson and Eilidh Ferguson, 8.
© DC ThomsonMum's Susan & Pamela.
© DC ThomsonElena, 2, and Molly Sangster, 5, from Kellas.
Bethany Dye, 8.
© DC ThomsonBest overall costume goes to Sophie Douglas, 5, as Mary Poppins.
© DC ThomsonFun K The Clown and an air blaster.

Broughty Ferry Gala Week kicked off in spectacular style yesterday.

A gala fete at Castle Green launched this year’s festivities.

The fete featured everything from pipe bands to a children’s fancy dress competition.

Visitors could also inspect an array of luxury sports cars on display.

Gala Week runs until next Sunday and has proved a popular attraction for families across Dundee.

This year will see the return of its popular window competition as well as new events such as outdoor cinema screenings and a silent disco.

The window guessing competition was first run in 1932 and this year 77 shops in Broughty Ferry will be taking part.

Children have to look at each shop’s window display and find the one item that should not be there.

Today there will be pavement art and sand sculpture competitions as well as a beetle drive at St Stephen’s Church.

